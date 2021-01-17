There’s no doubt that Bruno Fernandes has made an extraordinary impact since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon 12 months ago.

The Portugal international became the first player in Premier League history to win the Player of the Month award four times in one calendar year.

The 26-year-old netted eight goals and provided eight assists during the second half of last season, and currently has 11 goals and eight assists to his name in the Premier League this term.

However, Fernandes flattered to deceive during Sunday’s 0-0 draw away at Liverpool.

He came close to breaking the deadlock with a free-kick in the first half but spurned a great opportunity to win the match with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Alisson’s save denied Fernandes a goal that might have left the Red Devils four points clear at the top of the table.

Over on social media, the Portuguese midfielder has been brutally mocked by rival fans.

‘Fernandes’ was one of the top trends on Twitter at full-time and many of the tweets are rival supporters pointing out that Man Utd’s star man has failed to produce the goods in yet another ‘big game’…

But do the stats back up their claims?

Well, this tweet suggests they might have a point.

In six appearances against the ‘big six’ this season, Fernandes has only managed to score one goal (a penalty in a 6-1 defeat to Tottenham) and has failed to register a single assist.

Pretty eye-opening stats, eh?

Fernandes is a top player but hasn’t always been at his magisterial best in the big matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even substituted the midfielder with several minutes left on the clock.

And Bruno, who had the worst pass success rate out of any player who started the match, was visibly frustrated…

He’ll know better than anyone that he could have had a bigger impact at Anfield.

