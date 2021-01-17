Liverpool and Manchester United's Premier League clash on Sunday evening had the potential to be a cracker.

But, unfortunately, it didn't live up to expectations.

There were very few chances in the first half as neither side were able to break the deadlock.

United had two golden opportunities to win the game in the final 15 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes found himself unmarked just outside the six-yard box but he saw his close-range effort saved by Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian goalkeeper then came to Liverpool's rescue again eight minutes later as he produced a superb save to deny Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman's chance proved to be the last of the game and so the two sides shared the spoils.

One of the best players on the park was Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish midfielder has suffered from numerous injuries since joining from Bayern last summer.

But he was fit to start against United and he produced a majestic performance on his Anfield debut.

The midfielder completely controlled the game and helped limit the influence of Bruno Fernandes.

He was a joy to watch and you can view his highlights from the game below.

What a performance. Liverpool may not have won but Thiago's performance was a real plus for the Reds.

His stats from the game make for impressive reading.

Per SofaScore, he hade 121 touches and completed 83 passes, two of which were key passes.

He completed all five of his dribbles, won five duels, made seven interceptions and won three tackles.

He was also given a rating of 8.1 out of 10.

Liverpool fans enjoyed his performance and you can view some of the reaction below.

Thiago, rated at £43m by Transfermarkt, spoke to Liverpool's official website after the game.

"Without winning, we are never satisfied," he started.

"We made a superb first half, then the second half was 50-50. We are happy in some way with our performance – how we did in some moments of the game – but we have to do much better to be on top of the league."

Thiago was also happy to make his debut at Anfield.

"At the end, we have the privilege to play football, to keep having our work, our love: that is playing football here. And we have to defend the desire of the people to be here.

"We have to play for them because it’s a hard moment for all of us. For sure, with fans everything is different."

