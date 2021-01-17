Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal was accused of kissing the Juventus badge ahead of Sunday’s Derby d'Italia at the San Siro.

The Chilean, who spent four successful seasons with Juve between 2011-2015, greeted his former teammate Giorgio Chiellini prior to kick-off.

And Inter fans were left furious - per Football Italia - after Vidal appeared to kiss the badge on Chiellini’s jumper.

The bizarre clip soon went viral on Twitter.

Did he really mean to kiss the badge - or was he simply greeting his friend?

Watch the clip for yourself here…

If you’re an Inter fan, it doesn’t look great, does it?

Vidal may have spent four years with the Turin giants but he shouldn’t be kissing the badge of one of Inter’s rivals.

The South American joined the Nerazzurri from Barcelona last summer after two seasons in Spain.

Some even suggested this was an act of treason on Vidal’s behalf…

However, Vidal soon got Inter fans back onside by scoring the opening goal against his former club.

The 33-year-old headed home Nicolo Barella’s cross to give Inter the lead.

Did he celebrate?

Well, we’ll class that as a muted celebration. He chest-bumped Romelu Lukaku while his teammates mobbed him.

