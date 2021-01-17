Mesut Ozil's time at Arsenal is nearly at its end.

The German fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta and has not made a competitive appearance for Arsenal since March.

He is set to seal a move to his boyhood club, Fenerbahce.

Ozil said goodbye to his teammates on Sunday morning and he has been pictured travelling to Turkey on a plane.

He is expected to sign his Fenerbahce contract on Monday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been active on social media on Sunday evening as Ozil closes in on the move.

But their exchange on Instagram has upset some Arsenal fans.

Lacazette posted an image and a meme of him and Aubameyang pointing at each other in training alongside the caption: "When you both want the number 10”.

Ozil, of course, is currently the owner of the number 10 but it will be vacated once he leaves.

Aubameyang responded, writing: "They said they put it away all yours my bro”.

Lacazette then sent a message to Ozil, writing: "MesutOzil1088 it will be in good care".

Ozil hasn't even left the club yet and Lacazette and Aubameyang are already thinking about who gets the number 10.

It's just a joke between two good friends and it's something that Ozil is unlikely to take any offence with.

But some Arsenal fans have slammed the duo and accusing them of disrespect.

Lacazette and Aubameyang will likely both be in Arsenal's starting lineup when they face Newcastle on Monday evening.

