Liverpool and Manchester United played out an underwhelming 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday evening.

So much was riding on the game.

United knew a win would see them go six points clear of their fierce rivals at the top of the table.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were hoping for a win to draw level on points with United at the summit of the Premier League.

But neither side were able to find the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp's side had much of the possession but they were unable to break down United, who sat back and dealt with Liverpool's attacks effectively.

While Solskjaer's tactics worked well, Klopp was not happy with him at all after the game as he fired shots at the Norwegian.

"The worst thing you can face in football is you play a side with world class players and they defend with all they have, deep in the box and good in counter attacking," he told BBC.

"So it's real difficult. That's the biggest challenge. But the way we understood the game, the way we felt the game, the way we reacted in the moments, that was really good.

"But it's not exactly like it should be so it means we will keep working on that. That's all."

Klopp sounds a little bitter, doesn't he?

Liverpool have now failed to score in the last three games.

Klopp also spoke of Liverpool's inefficiency in front of goal after the game.

“There is no easy explanation [for their recent lack of goals],” Klopp said, per the Guardian. “You always miss chances. You have to keep going and try to ignore the talk around it. Everyone wants to see goals. You cannot force it.

“It’s football. These moments happen. You have moments where you can’t explain why you score from all angles. Against Crystal Palace everything ended up in the net. It’s a bit annoying in between these moments.

“I like the game. I saw a lot of really good individual performances and the team performance was good. Not the result we wanted, but the result we got.”

