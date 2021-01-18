Leeds United news: Yan Dhanda emerges as a January transfer target

Leeds United are reportedly in the hunt for a new midfield acquisition.

Marcelo Bielsa has been heavily reliant on Mateusz Klich during his time at the club, but a recent report from the Daily Mail suggests he's looking to add a new player to his midfield roster.

The report claims that Swansea City's Yan Dhanda is attracting interest from Leeds, though they are not the only admirers in the running for his signature.

Premier League promotion-chasers Bournemouth are one of Swansea's fiercest rivals for automatic promotion this season, and they are named as one of the many interested parties.

Away from English football, meanwhile, a host of high-profile outfits are also monitoring developments, including Atalanta, Marseille and RB Leipzig, who were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The calibre of the clubs expressing an interest in Dhanda certainly suggest the 22-year-old is expected to blossom into a top player, even if he hasn't been in scintillating form so far this season.

Dhanda is a graduate of Liverpool's academy and clearly has some pedigree, but his average rating of 6.54 puts him well down on the list of Swansea's top performers in the 2020/21 campaign.

It's not exactly the type of return to whet the appetite of Leeds supporters in the January window, but perhaps the £900k-rated, per Transfermarkt, midfielder can step up a level under Bielsa's tutelage.

Given Dhanda has only started nine of Swansea's 24 Championship games this season, though, he's likely to be a player for the future rather than one who can be a mid-season game-changer for the Whites.

