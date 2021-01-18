Bruno Fernandes has been on fire since joining Manchester United last January.

United were at an extremely low point when he arrived.

They were well off the pace in the Premier League and weren't even in the Champions League.

But United have undergone a huge transformation since he joined the club.

Fernandes' influence in the middle of the park meant that United were top of the Premier League going into their crucial clash against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils would have been looking to Fernandes to inspire them to all three points.

However, Fernandes was poor. In fact, he had arguably his worst ever game in a United shirt.

He was largely anonymous throughout the game and when he got on the ball he failed to provide any sort of quality.

Per Sofascore, he completed just 63% of his passes and lost the ball 19 times.

He missed a golden opportunity in the 75th minute and he also took a woeful free-kick which went nowhere near any United players.

Despite United chasing a winner late on, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the bold decision to take Fernandes off.

And a video has emerged which justifies Solskjaer's decision. His mistakes have been compiled into a brutal video by Twitter user @Raheem7ii.

You can view it below:

It's no wonder Fernandes was subbed off based off that.

Solskjaer explained his decision to sub Fernandes off in his post-match interview.

"It was a tactical decision," he said, per the Metro. "Bruno has obviously been running his socks off for us every single game since he’s come. He’s been here and been running more or less every game.

"So towards the end we felt Paul [Pogba]’s physical presence in there might be a chance for us. And Mason, when he gets a chance he can score in the blink of a second.

"So it was a bit of a throw of the dice to get Mason on even though he had to defend against [Andy] Robertson."

Fernandes' stats against 'the big six' are worrying. In six games, he's scored just once (a penalty in a 6-1 loss to Tottenham) and failed to record an assist.

As good as he's been, he needs to up his game when it matters most.

