Spurs news: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Erik Lamela's future

A combination of injury problems and Jose Mourinho's selection policy have left Erik Lamela firmly on the fringes of the squad at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The combative Argentine has been plagued by injuries during his time in north London and this season has seen a continuation of that unfortunate trend.

His relative obscurity may suggest that he is in line for a move away from Spurs, but reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has moved to quash any suggestions that he'll be on his way out of the club this month.

Writing on his Twitter account, the Italian journalist claimed that the player is focussed on Spurs and that the club aren't willing to let him go any time soon.

Though Lamela has only played 539 minutes of football so far this season, the respective stances of both club and player suggest that he could yet rise in prominence during the final stages of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Romano's update clearly outlines the short-term plan for Lamela but this is unlikely to be the end of the discussion regarding his future.

The 28-year-old is one of the club's longest-serving players having been with the Lilywhites since 2013.

He will have been with the club for eight years in the summer window and, if he fails to rise above the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura in Mourinho's pecking order, it's only natural that the prospect of a new challenge will enter his thinking.

From Daniel Levy's perspective, meanwhile, the summer window will represent his penultimate chance to earn a fee for the former Roma star with his contract due to expire in June 2022.

Within Mourinho's squad Lamela provides a notably unique and creative left-footed option, offering a playmaking repertoire that is unmatched by many of his first-team rivals.

The perennial problem, however, has always been consistency and his ongoing battle with injuries certainly hasn't helped in that regard.

Romano's update is undoubtedly a boost for Spurs as they bid to compete on three fronts during the business end of the season, but the signs are there to suggest that this could be Lamela's final season in the Lilywhite shirt.

