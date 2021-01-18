West Brom news: Baggies reportedly eyeing swoop for William Carvalho

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly weighing up an experienced international as the club bid to steer clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Sam Allardyce earned his first victory since taking the reins at the Hawthorns with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Wolves on Saturday.

The result at Molineux gives the Baggies fresh belief with 20 games still to play, though they remain five points adrift of safety having only clinched two wins so far.

The January window gives the club a potential lifeline and it's one they're reportedly looking to use to sign a former European Championship winner.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, West Brom are discussing a move for Real Betis' holding midfielder William Carvalho.

The same report notes that the club are interested in Okay Yokuslu and Mbaye Diagne as Allardyce eyes three new additions before the window slams shut.

It isn't explicitly clear from the report whether the relegation-threatened side would be willing to sign Carvalho permanently or on loan, but any deal to bring him to the Midlands would undoubtedly hand them an excellent option in midfield.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

A move for Carvalho would be a real statement of intent from West Brom.

The 28-year-old is blessed with a wealth of experience at club and international level - 63 caps in all - and played a key role in Portugal's route to Euro 2016 glory.

Carvalho started five of Portugal's seven fixtures at the tournament, offering a blend of defensive solidity and technical quality in a deep-lying midfield position.

Alongside Connor Gallagher he would form part of a finely balanced midfield duo, and the Baggies faithful should be encouraged by reports linking their club with a player of Carvalho's calibre.

Whether the struggling outfit will be able to force a deal through, however, remains to be seen.

