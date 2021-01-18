Man City transfer news: Record-breaking Darwin Nunez touted as Sergio Aguero replacement

Manchester City are facing the real possibility of losing Sergio Aguero in 2021 as the club's all-time record goal scorer edges towards the end of his contract.

Exactly how Aguero's situation unfolds is likely to dictate City's activity in the transfer market in the coming months, but there's little doubt that the club will be forming a contingency plan to utilise in the event that the 32-year-old leaves the Etihad after ten iconic years with the club.

With Gabriel Jesus the only other recognised senior striker available to Pep Guardiola, there is a glaring need for fresh blood at centre forward.

And according to a report from The Telegraph, City are eyeing the signing of a new attacker as part of a planned £200m spending spree.

The Citizens are also keen on bringing a left-back and a defensive midfielder into the squad to finally resolve the tiresome Benjamin Mendy problem and provide support for Rodri amid Fernandinho's potential summer exit.

The report also details the names of three strikers who form part of City's striker shortlist, including familiar names Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku and the lesser-known Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, 21, became Benfica's club-record signing in June 2020 following a £21.6m transfer from Almeria, a deal that surpassed the previous record fee the Portuguese giants paid for Raul Jimenez.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

While fans will be firmly aware of the respective repertoires offered by the former Manchester United attacker Lukaku and Europe's boy wonder Haaland, Nunez is a relatively unknown entity.

With a return of two goals in four appearances for the Uruguay national team already, the up-and-coming prospect has the potential to take the baton passed down to the next generation by world-class veterans Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, who Nunez has even been compared to in his career.

While the City target was playing for Uruguayan outfit Penarol prior to his move to Europe, his teammate and compatriot Walter Gargano suggested Nunez "reminds me of Cavani from his beginnings, and even with better physique than then."

Boasting an extra inch in height over Cavani at 6ft 1in, Nunez has showcased his ability in the air this season by scoring two of his eight goals with his head, while his return of seven assists and 1.5 key passes per game underline his playmaking instincts.

Signing a player from Liga Nos is generally perceived as a gamble, but Ederson's form since signing from Benfica provides a compelling case against that notion.

Nunez is not the resoundingly proven, high-profile candidate City fans will be hoping to replace Aguero, but there is evidence to suggest he is a hidden gem capable of taking everyone by surprise.

News Now - Sport News