WWE news: Roman Reigns' next opponent looks set - fan favourite could challenge for title

Roman Reigns is running roughshod over the SmackDown roster.

He's pretty much assumed control of the show in recent months and a couple of weeks ago, forced WWE Official Adam Pearce into a match at the Royal Rumble - at least - he thought he did.

It's since transpired that Kevin Owens will challenge 'The Head of the Table' for the Universal Championship later this month, continuing their feud that began late last year.

Reigns and Owens have already met in two title matches and therefore, it's likely that KO will only get one more shot at the Royal Rumble.

Should he lose again, that will surely be the end of the pair's brilliant rivalry.

We can't see Roman dropping the belt either, so it's likely WWE will have to find him a new challenger and the seeds were planted for that on last week's SmackDown.

To open the show, Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a massive win over Jey Uso and in a backstage video released after the show, he was asked what his next plans are.

The King of Strong Style revealed that he's going after Reigns, saying:

"What’s next? Last week, they cost my biggest opportunity. What’s next, of course, Roman Reigns."

Check out the video below:

Yep, it's pretty clear that Shinsuke has Roman in his sights and fans will be very excited to see him get an opportunity against the Universal Champion.

Nakamura, who has been massively underutilised in his WWE career so far, has been building some momentum in recent weeks.

Had it not been for Reigns and Uso, he would have won the Gauntlet Match a couple of weeks ago and earned a shot at the title anyway.

It seems WWE booking Pearce (and then Owens) in that match at the Royal Rumble could be a placeholder match before Nakamura gets his shot slightly further down the line.

