Former Formula 1 boss Eddie Jordan has claimed the reason that Sir Lewis Hamilton’s contract talks with Mercedes have stalled is down to his high salary demands.

The future of Hamilton has been thrown into question ever since Daimler, who own a third of the Mercedes F1 team, reportedly blocked an eye watering $50million-a-year deal tabled to Sir Lewis in 2020.

Nevertheless, doubt has been cast over why the seven-time world champion, and newly awarded Knight of the realm, has failed thus far to agree fresh terms with his current employers, and Jordan believes he may have the reason why.

The ex-F1 gaffer has accused Sir Lewis of demanding too much money and has told the 36-year-old in no uncertain terms to either drive on Mercedes' terms or go.

“Apparently the parties disagree on the terms. I just heard that Lewis wants more than Mercedes are willing to pay,” Jordan told F1 Insider this week.

“It’s also about sharing the team’s income and having an influential role in the Mercedes group. If I were the boss of Daimler, I would show him the door – either you drive on our terms or you go.

“I would also tell him what Bernie Ecclestone said after Ayrton Senna’s death.

“Even though Bernie was shocked and sad like everyone else, he was the first to regain his composure and said to us ‘now stop whining – everyone is replaceable’. Lewis should know that by now.”

Eddie Jordan, whose remarks are yet to be backed up or proven, clearly has faith in the whispers he’s heard from ‘excellent sources’ that he ‘can rely on 100%’.

It will be interesting to see if or when Hamilton responds and where he and Mercedes go from here.

