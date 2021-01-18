Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of WWE's top talents and will no doubt go down as one of the greatest ever female performers.

The second-generation Superstar has achieved it all in both NXT and on the main roster, winning every single women's belt on offer.

She's a four-time RAW Women's Champion, a five-time SmackDown titleholder and became only the fourth ever Women's Grand Slam Champion by winning the tag team titles in December.

However, inexcusably, some fans still don't rate Flair. They believe that she's had opportunities handed to her because of her name.

But that simply isn't true and last week, Charlotte fired back at her critics, taking issue with an article shared online.

It posed the question 'Does Charlotte Flair deserve the hate that she gets?' and claimed that she 'catches a lot of heat for how WWE books her'.

No doubt, the journalist was looking for a reaction and he got one from Charlotte herself. Responding to the article, the SmackDown star tweeted:

"I should just scroll block this garbage, but words matter, so I will take a few moments to educate you since both a human and I would assume an editor allowed this bull*** to sully Al Gore's internet.

"I have taken time off three times while on the main roster. First time was when my dad was sick. Second time was a 6-week injury that was followed up by 18 months of staring at lights to help create a star. 3rd time is now. What exactly is it that I’m avoiding?"

Flair then called out the publication for not trashing any of WWE's male champions, before claiming she'll 'always be in the title picture'.

"I keep looking for the article where you trash one of the male champions for taking time off and being inserted back into the title picture. Didn’t find one. Shocking. Wonder why.

"I am in the title picture, and I will always be in the title picture. It’s one of those unfortunate side effects of excelling at something; you wouldn’t understand."

Well done Charlotte for calling out the article and the journalist, rather than letting something that attacks her career slide.

As Flair writes, she is 'excelling' during her WWE career and that will obviously bring opportunities and gold. Some fans need to start putting some respect on her name.

News Now - Sport News