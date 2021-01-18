As Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier prepare to resume their hostilities this weekend, what better chance to revisit their epic 2014 clash at UFC 178 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The bout is seen as a chance of redemption for the plucky Poirier, who didn’t make it past the first round with the Irishman seven years ago.

However, he will be no doubt buoyed by the fact he knows he can do damage.

Seconds before McGregor’s decisive left hook which ended the clash, ‘The Diamond’ Poirier not only landed a left hook of his own, but broke McGregor’s tooth in half!

The incident in question is believed to have happened following an exchange around 2:47 in the video below.

Despite seeming his cool, calm and cocky self, ‘The Notorious’ will have been slightly unnerved as he was seen inspecting the damage to his gnashers on the big screen inside the arena as his thousands of fans continued to cheer.

The lasting effect of that first-round battle will no doubt make McGregor think twice about underestimating his old foe this time around when they meet again in the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor, who retired in June 2020, and Poirier, have both now moved up to the lightweight division after fighting as featherweights previously, and both men will no doubt have one eye on Khabib Nurmagomedov following their latest tussle.

The Russian, himself currently retired from action, has confirmed to UFC president Dana White that he would consider returning following a private meeting on Friday night, and he will surely be watching the main event with interest.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

It’s not a foregone conclusion, however, that Khabib will come back, and he will be looking for something spectacular from either McGregor or Poirier to tempt him back inside the cage.

Fighting Khabib is certainly a juicy carrot for McGregor, who will be desperate for revenge after their collision at UFC 229.

News Now - Sport News