Kevin Owens will go head-to-head with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

WWE Official Adam Pearce's involvement in the main event of this month's PPV was indeed a swerve - as many fans expected - and instead, The Prizefighter will challenge for the Universal title.

It won't be the first time he'll meet Roman either. The pair have been involved in a brutal feud since December and they've already had two matches with the championship on the line.

Reigns was victorious in both, beating Owens at TLC and then the following week on SmackDown.

While KO has been feuding with 'The Head of the Table', he's also had to keep a close eye on Jey Uso and Roman's 'Special Counsel' Paul Heyman.

Once aligned with Brock Lesnar, Heyman now appears alongside Reigns on WWE TV and he's been very involved in the storylines with Owens.

Plenty of segments on Talking Smack have seen the pair go back and forth on the mic and following the latest episode of SmackDown, KO accused Heyman of denying him shots at Lesnar in the past.

"When you're telling me you're worried about what's going to happen to me at the Royal Rumble, I know it's about as sincere as you were every single time I'd go to you these past four, five years and tell you, 'Hey, I wanna fight The Beast Incarnate," he said.

"And you'd say, 'Oh, I'll talk to him about it.' That never happened, just like you don't care what happens to me at the Royal Rumble."

While this is obviously an accusation he's made to further the current storyline, there is little doubt Owens would have pushed for a match with Lesnar many times, but it never happened on TV.

And Heyman does have a lot of influence backstage in WWE, so perhaps there's a bit of truth in what he's suggesting, but we can't say for sure.

Still, Owens will get another shot at a different Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble and we can't wait for it.

