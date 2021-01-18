Sheffield Wednesday manager news: Journalist's latest comments hint at confusion

While postponements are far from ideal given the situation the world currently finds itself in, a brief shutdown could, in theory, be used to Sheffield Wednesday's advantage.

After a positive run of form following the sacking of Tony Pulis, the Owls now have their heads above water in the battle to stay in the Championship and, with time afforded to them by virtue of not playing, could presumably focus on getting the right appointment in as a replacement.

Alan Nixon, however, has shared some insight into goings-on behind the scenes.

Conducting a Q&A on Twitter, The Sun journalist hinted that the club's search to find a new boss wasn't being helped by the fact two different people are helping chase potential targets.

Though it's not clear as to who exactly Nixon was referring to, it has previously been reported by the Sheffield Star that Dejphon Chansiri has adviser Erik Alonso in Spain and agent Amadeu Paixao working on the case.

Indeed, former Wigan boss Paul Cook is said to have applied for the job himself, potentially only adding to the confusion with so many proverbial plates appearing to be spinning at once.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

No matter what way the club get there, it's hugely important they find the right appointment.

With the lower rungs of the Championship table tight and a potential takeover at relegation rivals Derby County to take into account, Wednesday simply can't afford any more slip-ups.

Still, when speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT back in December, Owls legend Carlton Palmer hinted the problem was with Chansiri and how things operate behind the scenes, so perhaps bigger changes are needed than simply whoever is in the dugout.

For now, though, the chances of staying up remain very much alive, something that may have seemed doubtful following the initial brutal points deduction. Even if someone comes in to help them limp over the line, this season will have to be deemed a relative success.

