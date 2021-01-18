Sunderland latest news: PL club offer January boost to Lee Johnson

The weekend's win over Wimbledon was a much-needed boost for Sunderland as they attempt to finally turn the corner under Lee Johnson.

Given the coronavirus outbreak, fixture postponements and looming takeover reports, it hasn't been easy for the Black Cats, who had not won a league fixture in over a month prior to the trip down to South West London.

So, with a convincing win under their belt, reports from the Daily Mail serve as another boost.

They claim Wolverhampton Wanderers have snubbed Cardiff City's bid to take Dion Sanderson on loan for the second half of the season, keeping him on Wearside for now.

The print edition of last week's Sunday Mirror claimed Johnson was keen on keeping the 21-year-old despite his lack of involvement prior to the sacking of Phil Parkinson, and there's said to be a break clause in the loan deal.

However, Wolves are understood to have snubbed the Bluebirds' attempts to bring Sanderson back to the Welsh capital, having spent part of last season there.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Sanderson's recent run in the team has been successful.

Though rested for the trip to Wimbledon, Sunderland were unbeaten in the last four games he'd played in League One, including three consecutive 90-min appearances.

They came after he'd sat out eight of the first eleven games of the season, so his standing at the Stadium of Light certainly looks to be improving.

For his part, Sanderson does appear to have the pace to help Sunderland adopt a higher line given he's the player to win the most offsides on average per game (0.6, via WhoScored), which could be helpful should they attempt to take the game to the opposition at the business end of the season.

With so many games coming up and the Black Cats looking to establish themselves in the play-offs at the very least, having another option in the squad - particularly if they cannot otherwise strengthen in January - is surely beneficial.

