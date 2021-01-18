Everton latest news: Club could now keep Cenk Tosun in January

With Everton having beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers without playing a recognised striker, you could be forgiven for thinking Cenk Tosun's spell on Merseyside may soon be up.

The Turkish international has been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion after watching Dominic Calvert-Lewin establish himself as the first-choice striker at Goodison Park, having failed to ever wholly convince after joining from Besiktas in January 2018.

However, according to yesterday's print edition of The Sun (page 59), his rather miserable time of it could be set to continue.

They claim that Bournemouth striker Josh King is looking for £120kp/w as the Championship club attempt to sell him before his contract expires

Everton are amongst a raft of clubs the report says are interested in a move but it is claimed they could shelve plans to move Tosun - rated at £6.3m by Transfermarkt - on, should the Norway international prove too expensive.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti's side were reportedly ready to consider offering a fairly low fee to get the 29-year-old this month but his apparent wage demands could leave a potential deal in tatters.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Earlier this year the club were said to have the sixth-biggest wage bill in the Premier League even before Ancelotti brought James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey into the squad.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why they'd think twice about shelling out so much money on a player who may not even get into their first-choice starting line-up.

Rodriguez and Richarlison have both been marquee signings for the club and Calvert-Lewin has proven to be one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this season, so it's unclear as to where King would fit in a 4-3-3 system.

While potentially a useful option off the bench given his previous experience in the Premier League, perhaps Everton would be better off waiting until the summer rather than making rash decisions now.

