Boxers are featured as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with the leading megastars taking home millions of cash for what could be a life-changing moment in the ring.

The fight could go one way or another, whether that is an exchange of fierce punches which could cause a knockout in the early rounds or a competition of defensive skills where the fight goes right up to the wire.

But how much do the world’s best boxers make for every punch that is felt by their opponent?

Exploring the richest fights of all time, as per Bonus, it may come as a surprise that Conor McGregor leads the way of earning the most per successful punch thrown, despite competing in one professional contest.

The ‘Money Fight’ showdown in 2017 saw the Irishman earn over £65m, taking home £589,640 for each of the 111 gloves laid on Floyd Mayweather, who stands in second with £340,213 per blow.

Mike Tyson, who is regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, sits in third position, earning £274,000 per punch during his highly successful career in the ring, winning 44 out of 50 wins by knockout.

Britain’s poster boy Anthony Joshua remains in fourth place in spite of his relatively short boxing career. Currently holding a boxing record of 24-1, Joshua’s heavyweight career has seen him earn £219,221 for every punch connected with his rival.

(The above image has come from the Bonus website)

The man who Joshua beat to retain his IBF, WBA and IBO titles Wladimir Klitschko is in fifth place. Retiring after his defeat, he earned £163,830 per punch.

Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing, winning 12 major titles, finds himself in seventh. However, Pacquaio has earned the highest per punch in a single fight, but compared amongst the top showdowns, he slips down the rankings, with £127,296 with every shot landed.

Pacquiao’s rival Oscar De La Hoya ‘The Golden Boy’ ranks above the Filipino. He earned £149,893 per punch.

