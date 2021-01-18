WWE have now confirmed the details for this year's WrestleMania event.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company have understandably waited until now to finalise their plans for the event.

'The Showcase of the Immortals' will now take place over two nights on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium and there's a hope that some fans will be allowed in.

While the date of the event has now been confirmed, the card is certainly still wide open.

We have an idea of who will be performing at WrestleMania, but the main event - of both nights - is anyone's guess at this point.

On Monday, WWE Superstar MVP decided to throw his hat into the ring and teased the idea of appearing in the main event himself - alongside Bobby Lashley.

But who do The Hurt Business want to face at WrestleMania? None other than Brock Lesnar.

Quoting a tweet from WWE on FOX asking fans who they'd book for the main event of WrestleMania, MVP wrote:

"The CHO (Chief Hurt Officer) of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley with MVP...VS...Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman."

It's fair to say MVP's suggestion went down very well with fans.

"This is the match we've wanted since Bobby returned," one replied. Another added: "How hasn’t that happened yet, it’s literally a well of money."

"Big $$$ here, BOOK IT WWE," a third simply added.

Yep, Lashley vs Lesnar would be WrestleMania main event worthy. As one fan pointed out, it's the match we've been waiting to see ever since Bobby returned to WWE in 2018.

Sadly, it hasn't happened yet and almost certainly won't take place at WrestleMania 37.

Let's not forget, Heyman is currently working with Roman Reigns so it doesn't make sense for Lesnar to return to WWE quite yet.

But one day, we might see Bobby vs Brock. WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, perhaps?

