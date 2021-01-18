Mesut Ozil is on the brink of finalising his move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce.

The German playmaker travelled to Turkey on Sunday to undergo a medical and complete the deal.

Ozil, who has been frozen out of the Arsenal side by Mikel Arteta, has not played for the Gunners since a 1-0 win over West Ham in March.

The 32-year-old said he was “very happy, very excited” to be joining Fenerbahce, whose shirt he will

“wear with pride”.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have already joked on social media which of them will inherit Ozil’s No. 10 shirt once the transfer is finalised.

But it’s a social media post from another member of the Arsenal squad which caused a stir on Monday afternoon.

Shkodran Mustafi, who won the World Cup alongside Ozil in 2014, wrote on Twitter: “Bro, you have been the most unselfish player on and off the pitch, I have ever shared the dressing room with.

“You will be always remembered as the #AssistKing.

“Unfortunately we as a team haven’t been able to assist you when you needed us the most. All the best.”

It’s that final line, where Mustafi appears to be firing shots at the club, which has antagonised many Arsenal fans.

Let’s check out the reaction in the replies…

Mustafi’s tweet suggests there has been a dressing room split between Ozil and his sympathisers and the rest over recent months.

The defender, who has made it patently clear that he’s on Ozil’s side, has only made three Premier League appearances so far this season.

Regardless of his latest social media activity, it seems likely that Mustafi has no major role to play in Arteta’s future plans at the Emirates Stadium.

