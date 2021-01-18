UEFA Euro 2020 is due to take place this summer after being postponed last year. UEFA recently released an update providing key details on buying tickets and requesting refunds, while the new dates and fixtures for the tournament have already been confirmed.

You can find out all the relevant information, as well as details on Euro 2020 host cities and venues, Euro 2020 odds and Euro 2020 groups, below.

When do tickets go on sale again?

Currently there are no Euro 2020 tickets on sale and there has been no announcement confirming when they will be made available to the public again.

However, further information about ticket sales will be released in March 2021, including details for fans of the countries who qualified for the tournament through the playoffs - Scotland, Slovakia, North Macedonia and Hungary.

Buy Euro 2020 tickets

Euro 2020 tickets aren't available through official channels right now. However, UEFA's web portal for their ticketing service can still be accessed here.

It may be possible to acquire tickets through other means, however UEFA strongly insists that tickets from other sources such as secondary platforms, third-party websites and ticket touts are invalid and cannot be used to gain entry into stadiums.

Ticket Prices

How UEFA will price future tickets remains unclear. But when they were initially released on general sale, prices for the Euro 2020 final ranged between £82 and £812. However, tickets for 44 of the 51 matches were available for £43.

Ticket Returns and Refunds

Those who have already purchased tickets for Euro 2020 can now return them for a full refund until 26 January, 1pm GMT. Anyone who does not request a refund by this date will tacitly accept the new terms and conditions, which restrict the grounds for refunds in the future.

Ticket buyers will not be able to claim refunds for matches that are rescheduled even if they are unable to attend. Refunds will be available if matches are cancelled, played behind closed doors or moved to a venue where there's a restricted capacity.

Ticket Transfers

Instead of claiming a full refund, those who have purchased Euro 2020 tickets but are no longer able to attend for medical reasons can transfer them to friends and family members.

Euro 2020 Dates

Euro 2020 will now run from between 11 June 2021 and 11 July 2021. The first match of the Group Stages will see Turkey face Italy in Rome on Friday 11 June. The knockout phase of the tournament starts on Saturday 26 June. The final will be held at Wembley in London on Sunday 11 July.

Euro 2020 Hosts and Venues

It remains to be seen whether UEFA will stick with the original format but as things stand, Euro 2020 is set to be a cross-content tournament held in a variety of cities throughout Europe.

The host cities include: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bilbao (Spain), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Copenhagen (Denmark), Dublin (Ireland), Glasgow (United Kingdom), London (United Kingdom), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), St. Petersburg (Russia).

Euro 2020 Groups

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany





Euro 2020 Favourites and Odds

For those interested in betting, England, Belgium and France are all joint-favourites to win Euro 2020 according to Paddy Power with odds of 5/1. After that, Spain, Netherlands, Germany and Italy make up the remaining seven likeliest teams to win the tournament.

Reigning champions Portugal are priced at 12/1, while 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia have been given odds of 25/1. North Macedonia have been rated as the least likeliest victors at 500/1.

