At UFC Fight Island 7 last weekend, Max Holloway put on a show, and in the process, broke eight UFC records.

Impressive. That’s just one of the many words to describe Holloway at the moment. His mesmerising display in Abu Dhabi left many fans in awe of the featherweight.

Saturday night saw the brutal clash between Holloway and Calvin Kattar, with the former putting in a dominant performance and coming away from the Octagon with a well-earned victory.

The clash was highly-anticipated by fans all over the world, and it didn’t disappoint. Holloway’s performance was even described as “the greatest individual performance ever seen” by UFC commentator Jon Anik.

During the gruelling five rounds, Holloway managed to smash eight individual UFC records as he battled with Kattar.

At one point, Holloway even started talking to the commentary team outside the Octagon, referring to himself as ‘the best boxer in the UFC’ as he dodged several attempted strikes from Kattar, and even landed a no-look punch.

This in particular went viral almost immediately, and caught everyone’s attention. This included ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, who responded to Holloway’s claim as ‘the best boxer in the UFC’ with a simple: “Lol."

Following Anik’s comments on commentary, he then continued listing all the records Holloway broke in the previous 25 minutes.

The full list can be found below.

Number of significant strikes landed: 445

Significant strike attempts: 744

Distance strikes landed: 439

Significant head strikes landed: 274

Significant body strikes landed: 117

Significant strikes landed in a single round: 141

Total strikes landed: 447

Total strikes attempted: 746

That’s a lot of records for one fight.

We aren’t sure which one is the most impressive, as there is definitely a case for each one. The single round referenced was round number four of the fight, which late on in a bout is considered spectacular.

An extremely high 445 successful significant strikes was one particular record that is miles ahead of the previous record – set at 290 – that was done by who else but Max Holloway.

