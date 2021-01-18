Bruno Fernandes came under fire for his performance during the Liverpool draw on Sunday.

If you were to skim-read a match report without having watched the clash at Anfield, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Fernandes was one of Manchester United's biggest threats on the night.

Besides, along with a similar effort from Paul Pogba, it was the Portuguese midfielder who came closest to secure what would have been a historic win for the Red Devils on the road.

Fernandes' shocker vs Liverpool

But Alisson Becker was equal to his penalty-area effort, ensuring that the spoils were settled and the Reds' four-year unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League was duly preserved.

However, despite that fleeting threat from Fernandes, which ultimately fell short, it was far from a vintage performance by one of United's best signings post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Clips of the 26-year-old soon went viral, including a mock 'highlights' video, showing Fernandes looking out of sorts on Merseyside and conceding possession no less than 19 times.

Fernandes slammed on social media

As a result, there weren't too many complaints when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hauled off Fernandes for Mason Greenwood in the closing moments, even if the player himself looked completely miffed.

And while we can't allow it to take away from what has still been a glorious 12 months in the Premier League for Fernandes, it certainly aligns with the social media narrative of his detractors.

Besides, there have long since been vocal factions on Twitter slamming the former Sporting Lisbon man for 'stat-padding' with straight-forward assists and relying on goals from the penalty spot.

Twitter thread takes on Fernandes

But one of the more inventive digs at Fernandes has come in the aftermath of the Liverpool draw with Twitter user @CF_Comps compiling an entire thread taking the mickey out of the United star.

Sarcastically titled: 'A thread on why Bruno Fernandes is one of the most underrated footballers in the game', it certainly makes for an interesting read, so be sure to check it out down below:

Woof. That's got to sting.

Harmless or damning?

Now, of course, it goes without saying that this is more social media banter than a hard-boiled exposé on Fernandes' career, but that hardly makes it any less damning.

For our money, there's too much evidence that Fernandes has been a game-changing signing for United for us to read too much into the criticism, but there are certain key points to be made.

And at the heart of those doubts are his performances in the biggest games, which could mark the difference between Fernandes becoming a United hero or a United legend. Watch this space.

