Tottenham latest news: Conditions for another £100k payment revealed

While Tottenham Hotspur fans may have enjoyed the sight of Alfie Devine breaking a club-record to become their youngest-ever goalscorer last weekend, they may have to wait to see him again.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho then demoted the 16-year-old back into the youth set-up, seemingly in order to keep the limelight off the player and allow him to focus on developing his game.

Though potentially a smart decision given his tender age, it could have a knock-on effect for his former club.

According to yesterday's print edition of The Sun (page 59), cash-strapped Wigan Athletic have to wait until the midfielder makes ten starts in order to receive another £100k from Spurs.

The Latics took the decision to sell the promising youngster for around £300k over the course of the summer in order to try and raise funds after entering administration.

However, it doesn't seem as if Tottenham paid everything up front and there is reportedly a clause in the deal which sees more funds released once he's hit that milestone.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Now Tottenham have progressed through the group stage of the Europa League, there doesn't appear to be a huge amount of games in which Mourinho will be afforded the chance to blood the youngster again.

With the Carabao Cup final to come as well as the later stages of the continental competition, it does seem unlikely Devine will be turned to in such high-profile games barring a major injury crisis.

Though clearly a talented player, Spurs have some serious battles to fight in the coming months and there are plenty of more experienced options ahead of him to contest midfield berths.

With that in mind, it seems safe to assume Wigan will be waiting a reasonably long time for him to add another nine to his tally.

