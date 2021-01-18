West Ham transfer news: January talks hit stumbling block

West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted Sebastien Haller's sale was not something they'd planned for but a £22m offer was deemed too good to turn down.

As a result, a number of strikers have been linked with a move to East London, one of whom is reportedly making the prospect of a transfer difficult for himself.

Indeed, according to the print edition of yesterday's Sunday Mirror (page 71) West Ham are refusing to be held to ransom.

They claim Bournemouth forward Josh King wants to be rewarded for potentially leaving the South Coast before the expiration of his contract in the summer by way of a huge wage demand.

Talks over personal terms are thought to have hit a stumbling block with the Hammers not needing to rush into anything given their healthy position in the Premier League.

Michail Antonio has recently put his early-season injury problems behind him of late while the likes of Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen have chipped in on the goalscoring front.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Thankfully for West Ham, they don't have to act rashly this month.

With Antonio back in the fold alongside Bowen and Said Benrahma, they do appear to have a varied frontline as it is, with Soucek adding more firepower from a deeper position.

That's not to say they couldn't do with an addition given the rest of the top ten have plundered more goals than the Hammers but that is a situation that can be looked at with a longer view in mind.

While King is an experienced Premier League marksman, the club have been guilty of overpaying for underperformance before and, at least during this window, there's little need to bow to a player's demands.

Perhaps revisiting a move in the summer would be a more prudent idea financially or even moving onto another target should King go elsewhere.

