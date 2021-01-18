England have so many talented players at the moment.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford are just a few Englishmen that could be described as world-class.

The Three Lions have an abundance of options and will go into the upcoming European Championships as one of the favourites.

But who have been the best English players in the Premier League with the major tournament just five months away?

We've used stats provided by Whoscored.com to answer that very question.

Players must have played in at least 10 games to be considered. Stats are correct as of January 18.

=24. Harry Maguire - 7.00

=24. Karl Darlow - 7.00

=22. Andros Townsend - 7.02

=22. Ademola Lookman - 7.02

21. Kyle Walker-Peters - 7.03

Maguire has come into question this season but the stats suggest he has been solid.

Darlow has been the best English goalkeeper in the Premier League this season and may have forced his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2020.

Lookman has been a great signing for Fulham.

20. Declan Rice - 7.04

=18. Solly March - 7.05

=18. James Maddison - 7.05

=15. Reece James - 7.06

=15. Michail Antonio - 7.06

Rice has been a major reason why West Ham are challenging for a European berth.

James could well be England's starting right-back for Euro 2020 if he continues to perform as he has been.

=15. Raheem Sterling - 7.06

14. Patrick Bamford - 7.07

13. Ben Chilwell - 7.09

12. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.11

11. Ben Mee - 7.13

It's been an average season for Sterling, but he's still managed 10 goal contributions in 14 starts.

There were question marks over Bamford's ability to play in the Premier League but he's made those claims look silly, having notched 10 goals so far.

Mee, perhaps surprisingly, has been England's highest-rated centre-back in the Premier League this season.

10. Danny Ings - 7.17

9. Matthew Cash - 7.19

8. Jamie Vardy - 7.20

=6. James Ward-Prowse - 7.24

=6. Marcus Rashford - 7.24

Vardy continues to defy his age. He still frightens defences at the age of 34.

Rashford hasn't been at his best in recent weeks but he just misses out on a place in the top five.

5. Ollie Watkins - 7.28

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7.40

3. Mason Mount - 7.42

2. Jack Grealish - 7.92

1. Harry Kane - 7.93

Aston Villa's duo of Watkins and Grealish have been incredible this season.

The latter is one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment.

But he just misses out on top spot to Kane, who has already reached double figures for both goals and assists in 2020/21.

Liverpool's brilliant duo, Alexander-Arnold and Henderson, both miss out.

The former has had a poor season by his standards. He is currently rated as the 146th best Premier League player so far this season.

