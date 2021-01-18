Mesut Ozil leaves a conflicted legacy at Arsenal.

In his seven and a half years in north London, the playmaker made 259 appearances, scored 44 goals and registered 77 assists.

When the dust settles on the fallout of his final year under Mikel Arteta, he will be remembered by many fans as a Gunners legend.

As well as being remembered for his individual brilliance, the former Germany international was also part of a side that won three FA Cups.

As he prepares to join Fenerbahce, he is now the final player from the side who lifted the cup in 2014 - and ended their trophy drought - to leave the Emirates, as seen in The Sun.

It closes another chapter, but the jury is still out on whether Arsenal have made a mistake in their handling of Ozil. Indeed, he's not the only one of that cup-winning side to have departed with a big question mark hanging over the club's decision.

So who played in that 3-2 victory over Hull City at Wembley Stadium - and where are they now?

Łukasz Fabiański

Fabianski joined Swansea after leaving Arsenal but is now at West Ham, where he's been impressive under David Moyes. Given Arteta's current plight when it comes to back-up 'keepers, he could do with a stopper of the Polish international's calibre, but Fabianski was ready to step up and be a number one.

Bacary Sagna

Sagna was one of a number of players to move to Manchester City, no doubt expecting swathes of honours. The Frenchman only won a League Cup there and later joined Benevento and Montreal Impact. He's currently without a club.

Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker finally retired in 2018 and now coaches Arsenal's Academy.

Laurent Koscielny

Koscielny left under a cloud as he betrayed his captaincy in his determination to join Bordeaux. The centre-back is still with the Ligue 1 club.

Kieran Gibbs

Gibbs is now with West Bromwich Albion, for whom he's made 89 appearances.

Mikel Arteta

We probably don't need to tell you this one...

Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal made a mistake letting Ramsey go. The Welshman joined Juventus in 2019, though injuries have interrupted his time in Turin - he's only scored four Serie A goals so far.

Santi Cazorla

It's incredible that Cazorla is still playing after his injury hell. The midfielder left Arsenal to join Villarreal and he conjured up some magical moments there before joining Al Sadd to play under Xavi.

Mesut Ozil

Ozil last played for Arsenal in March 2020, having been left out of their 2020/21 Premier League and Europa League squads.

Lukas Podolski

Podolksi has turned into something of a jet-setter, enjoying spells in Japan and Turkey. He's currently playing for Antalyaspor in the Super Lig, but his life outside football is pretty interesting too. He owns six kebab shops, a pub, an ice cream parlour and a clothes shop.

Olivier Giroud

Giroud has had the same treatment at Chelsea as he did at Arsenal, being used primarily as a substitute. However, he's had some impressive moments under Frank Lampard, recently becoming the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick with his quadruple against Sevilla - breaking the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jack Wilshere

Wilshere has just signed for a second spell at Bournemouth, having been without a club.

Tomas Rosicky

Rosicky returned to the Czech Republic with Sparta Prague and he's now their director of football.

Yaya Sanogo

A cult figure but one who went on loan four times, the 27-year-old spent three years at Toulouse until the summer of 2020. After being released, he's yet to find another club.

