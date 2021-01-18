Sheffield Wednesday manager news: 43-year-old snubbed advances

Since the sacking of Tony Pulis, an extensive list of names have been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday post.

Indeed, it's a hugely varied list including the likes of Paul Cook, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Jose Morais and even Mick McCarthy, though Alan Nixon did reveal the club were taking the process of finding a new boss slowly.

However, reports from The Athletic seem to suggest they had a replacement in mind when sacking Pulis just after Christmas.

They claim former Watford manager Vladimir Ivic - who lost his job just over a week before Pulis - was contacted around the time owner Dejphon Chansiri made the decision to axe the Welshman.

However, the Serbian is understood to have snubbed the idea of moving to Hillsborough due to the unstable nature of the club.

While he's thought to be keen on making a return to management, the right offer hasn't yet presented itself despite other offers in England.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's barely a surprise to hear a potential candidate was put off by the current state of play at Wednesday.

Since the departure of Carlos Carvalhal in 2017, the Owls have gone through four permanent managers amid a points deduction and reports of players going unpaid. Pulis, meanwhile, described their current crop of players as 'probably' the most 'disjointed' squad he'd ever come across.

Club legend Carlton Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT last month that he believes something isn't right behind the scenes, so it doesn't exactly look like the easiest situation to come into.

