Liverpool played out a bore 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The Reds controlled the game but they failed to create any real clear-cut chances.

In fact, they could consider themselves lucky to get away with a point.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes both had golden opportunities to win it late on but Alisson Becker produced two fine saves to deny them.

One of the positives for Liverpool on the evening was the performance of Thiago.

The Spanish midfielder has been plagued with injuries so far in his Liverpool career.

But he made his first appearance for the Reds at Anfield on Sunday evening and he produced a composed display.

He ran the midfield and showed a lot of class on the ball.

However, one man was not convinced with Thiago.

Adrian Durham, speaking on talkSPORT, has slammed the 29-year-old's performances so far this season in a passionate rant.

“I think there’s something more deeply wrong with the football team.

“The big one yesterday is that everyone was raving about Thiago… I heard he was ‘controlling the game’. Well if he was controlling the game then why were Liverpool not effective?

“Thiago is clearly a very talented player who’s had an incredible career but he’s coming up to 30 at the end of the season. Has his best gone behind him? Is that it now for him?

“We’ve hardly seen him for Liverpool. Some people might have him in the Team of the Year already but I think that’s based on what he’s done at other clubs."

Durham then slated Liverpool's record when Thiago has been playing.

“Let’s have a look at what he’s done in this Liverpool team," he continued.

“He’s played six games – lost 1-0 at Southampton, drew 0-0 at Newcastle, drew 0-0 at Man United, they won 2-0 at Chelsea. He came on at half time when Chelsea were down to ten men. He played 90 at Everton and drew 2-2, he played at Aston Villa in the FA Cup and came on at half time when the kids used up all their energy.

“He is neat, he is tidy, he can pass the ball but results wise he’s having very little impact.

“Why? Because he’s a luxury player in this Liverpool team. They cannot carry him in front of a make-shift defence and with a three-man midfield. It’s basically a two-man midfield with him spraying around a few passes that might come off.

“He doesn’t do the hard graft, doesn’t do the running or tackling, doesn’t do the cover work, doesn’t do the dirty stuff that that original three-man Liverpool midfield needs to do.

“They were all action, dynamos, every single one of them. He slows it down. They’ve gone from heavy metal to lift music with Thiago.”

Strong words indeed. Very harsh, too, given Thiago has only played six games for the club.

