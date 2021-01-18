Tottenham Hotspur latest news: Injury setback throws spanner in the works

The chances of Dele Alli being able to play on a significant basis this season are looking increasingly remote.

Brought back into the side for the Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City, the England international stormed off when substituted and was publicly criticised by Jose Mourinho.

According to yesterday's print edition of Sunday Mirror (page 67), the 24-year-old's chances of featuring on a consistent basis have taken another battering.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

They claim Spurs are now concerned about even allowing Alli to leave on loan following an injury to Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine's hamstring injury could reportedly be worse than initially expected, meaning those behind the scenes may be reluctant to lose what could be vital cover in an attacking midfield berth.

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be chasing the former MK Dons youngster while the report suggests there is also interest from within the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Spurs fighting on four fronts, it does make sense to potentially want to keep Alli even if he is contributing very little.

However, in the long run, it could prove to be the wrong move financially.

Here is a player on an apparent £100k-per-week whose value is surely diminishing at an alarming rate given his pretty much total lack of involvement. Indeed, Daniel Levy was believed to value him at £100m but, according to Dean Jones on the Touchline Talk Podcast, he may now only be worth £50m to potential buyers.

Should that continue, other clubs may not be keen on shelling out for him, as Arsenal found with Mesut Ozil and Real Madrid found with Gareth Bale.

By allowing him the chance to raise his value elsewhere on loan before the situation mirrors that of the two aforementioned players, Spurs could be protecting their asset.

News Now - Sport News