Liverpool vs Manchester United failed to live up to the hype.

The two title chasers played out an underwhelming goalless draw at Anfield in a cagey encounter - that was the fourth Premier League game in a row the champions haven't won.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been the happier manager at the final whistle.

Alisson denied his men with two fine saves, but United did create a couple of decent chances, despite Jurgen Klopp criticising their uninspired tactics.

Solskjaer will also have been delighted with the performance of Luke Shaw.

The left-back kept Mohamed Salah contained and nearly set up Bruno Fernandes to score.

Shaw had 68 touches, won eight duels, created two chances and completed 33 passes.

We're finally seeing the full-back close to his best again and the arrival of Alex Telles in the summer - while initially a plan to replace him - seems to have spurred Shaw on.

Gary Neville commented on Sky Sports that "he looks like he has power in his running again" and that was particularly evident in one encounter with Thiago Alcantara.

Midway through the first half, the England international went on a threatening run and when the Liverpool midfielder went to intervene, he was sent hurtling to the floor.

Thiago was making his Anfield debut and generally acquitted himself well.

It was a moment of brilliance from Shaw nonetheless and it's a pity the game didn't lend itself to more opportunities for him down the left.

United's entire defence deserve credit for keeping a clean sheet, too. As easy as it is to lament the lack of action we saw on Merseyside on Sunday, the Red Devils were the first away team to keep a Premier League clean sheet at Liverpool in over two years.

They will only be frustrated they couldn't exploit the Reds' own back line, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson filling in at centre-back due to Klopp's ongoing injury crisis.

