Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is having a poor season.

The Gabonese had only scored three Premier League goals in the 2020/21 season going into Arsenal's game against Newcastle on Monday evening.

But, despite lacking confidence in front of goal, Mikel Arteta has continuously shown faith in his star player.

Aubameyang was in the starting line-up once again against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

But he missed a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock after 15 minutes.

A ball was played across goal by Bukayo Saka and it looked for all the world that Aubameyang would finish into an empty net.

But Aubameyang somehow managed to miscue his effort from just a few yards out.

His shot cannoned off the far past and the ball bounced away from goal.

HOW HAS HE MISSED THAT?! It seemed harder to miss.

That's got to be one of the worst misses of 2021 so far.

The ball was coming across at a fairly quick pace but you have just got to score from there.

The 31-year-old had a few more chances to break the deadlock in the first half but he couldn't find a way past Karl Darlow.

Fortunately, he managed to make up for his earlier miss five minutes into the second half.

And it was some goal.

The Gabonese forward picked up the ball just inside the Newcastle half and ran at goal.

He shifted the ball onto his left foot and hammered his effort past a hapless Darlow.

And he scored again 15 minutes from time as he tapped home from Cedric's cut-back.

Fair play to Aubameyang. Let's hope his brace kickstarts his season and he returns to his old self.

There's not many strikers better than him when he's at his very best.

