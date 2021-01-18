Chances were at a premium during Liverpool's goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

Alisson Becker was called into action on a couple of occasions, with Bruno Fernandes spurning one of the better chances to win the game.

Paul Pogba was also guilty of spurning an opportunity, getting on the end of an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross but directing his shot straight at the Reds stopper.

The Frenchman was visibly frustrated with himself and punched the turf.

According to Metro, the midfielder was still upset after the game and subsequently apologised to the entire team in the dressing room after the final whistle.

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay were among the players who comforted Pogba, while Solskjaer told him to forget about it and focus on United's next game against Fulham on Wednesday.

The report also says that some players were unhappy at failing to win the game, but Solskjaer maintained they had all done what he had asked of them individually.

Pogba had saved the day against Burnley, scoring the only goal of the game at Turf Moor.

However, he wasn't the only one who took a dim view of his miss at Anfield. On punditry duties in the Sky Sports studio, Roy Keane pinpointed it as a key moment.

"You can tell by his reaction," Keane said. "The first touch is excellent but oh my God. He has to score. Go across the goalkeeper, he can do that.

"His first touch was so good, he's given himself the opportunity to go across. But credit to the goalkeeper, he stood up and made himself big. That was the chance you were praying for before the game.

"You can't say Liverpool are playing badly but they've lost their spark. When you get opportunities like Pogba's, so disappointed. We gave him a big build-up and that was the moment for him to be the main man, you have to take that chance. I won't be too critical of United.

"The back four, which worries me at times, were brilliant. Shaw was brilliant, defensively and going forward. Rashford didn't turn up, Fernandes didn't either but they still got the best two chances of the game."

