Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his first start for AC Milan in two months against Cagliari on Monday evening.

The Swedish legend missed 11 games in a row with a thigh injury.

He made his return against Torino on Friday, playing six minutes, and he was deemed fit enough to start against Cagliari.

He showed no signs of rust as he produced an absolutely majestic display in his side's 2-0 victory.

It didn't take long for Zlatan to get on the scoresheet. He won a penalty in the seventh minute and he made no mistake from the spot.

He doubled his side's lead seven minutes into the second half.

The 39-year-old ran onto a through-ball and he converted from close-range to seal the victory for his side.

Arguably his most jaw-dropping moment from the game came in the 16th minute as Ibrahimovic showed some incredible skill.

Zlatan has a black belt in Taekwondo and he showed why that is the case with an acrobatic pass.

The AC Milan striker flicked the ball over his head and then produced a pass that the majority of people would not dare to make.

Watch it below...

My hamstrings hurt just watching that. In the nicest way possible, Zlatan is a freak of nature.

He's 39 years old and he's still producing ridiculous acrobatics like that.

Zlatan is also defying his age to score goals at will.

His brace against Cagliari was his 12th in just eight Serie A games this season.

He's now scored in nine straight league starts. He's also now scored a goal in every year since 1999.

Zlatan is ridiculous. It wouldn't surprise me if he played at the top level well into his forties.

His goals mean AC Milan retain their three-point lead over fierce rivals Inter at the top of the Serie A table.

They are in with a real chance to win their first Scudetto since 2011.

