Arsenal piled the pressure on Steve Bruce with a second-half onslaught as they beat Newcastle 3-0 at the Emirates.

It looked as if it could be a long night for the Gunners when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a sitter from two yards out.

However, the striker made up for that error with a brace, which sandwiched a well-taken strike from Bukayo Saka.

While Aubameyang eventually led from the front, it was another night which belonged to Arsenal's youngsters.

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe caused the Magpies countless problems out wide, combining for the second goal after the latter had run Jamaal Lascelles ragged.

Throughout, the 20-year-old showed exceptional poise with his first touches and some of his passes demonstrated real vision.

A compilation of his highlights from the game has now emerged and it epitomises just what a top performance it was from the young attacking midfielder.

There's a reason they call him the Croydon De Bruyne...

And an uncanny stat doing the rounds saw him likened to the Manchester City playmaker again.

This season, the Belgian is averaging a goal involvement every 96.88 minutes under Pep Guardiola. For Smith Rowe, after setting up Saka, it was 96.86 minutes, per Arsenal statistician Orbinho.

Mikel Arteta could also draw on another massive positive in the form of Thomas Partey's return as he started for the first time since December and set up the opening goal for Aubameyang.

The result moves Arsenal back into the top half and seven points adrift of the top four, with Newcastle languishing in 15th.

Bruce's men haven't won in nine games and there are increasing calls for him to resign.

Arsenal, on the other hand, needed the result to continue their revival having failed to score in the draw with Crystal Palace.

Smith Rowe was at the centre of it once again and unsurprisingly, Arteta raved about him in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, while insisting he and Saka needed to be managed carefully.

“The boys [protect them] with the personalities that we have in the dressing room, with the senior players, with the other young players that we have as well – and obviously the staff as well – which they need," he said.

“The expectations are gonna be high with them and we have to take them through the right path.

“I think it’s [a boost] for everyone to have that mix of energy, passion and a little bit of immaturity at times that is good.”

