It's no secret that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is a massive fan of the FIFA franchise.

Last year, while at Wolves, the Portuguese represented his club in the FIFA 20 ePremierLeague and he ended up winning the competition.

Just a few days after that triumph, Jota then managed to win all 30 of his Weekend League games.

That achievement meant he finished 61st in the world that weekend.

As well as being one of the best footballers in the world, Jota is also one of the best FIFA players around.

The Liverpool star will no doubt have been playing a lot of FIFA 21 since the game was released in October.

And his Ultimate Team proves that point.

A Reddit user has claimed that his friend played against Jota in Weekend League and has posted his team on the platform.

You can view it below:

GK: Nick Pope - 82

RB: James Tavernier - 86

CB: Kyle Walker - 86

CB: Joe Gomez - 85

LB: Adama Traore - 84

CDM: Patrick Vieira - 88

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90

CM: Cristiano Ronaldo - 92

LW: Diogo Jota - 99

RW - Hirving Lozano - 87

ST: Ronaldo - 94

How annoying would it be to play that team?!

Any FIFA player knows how important pace is and that defence has it in abundance.

He has Nick Pope in goal, which is a little surprising given he could probably afford whoever he wants.

James Tavernier's headliners card is absolutely ridiculous and doesn't have a stat group below 80.

He has two of the best midfielders available in the game, Gullit and Vieira, both of which can do everything.

Strangely, he has Ronaldo in CM, but it wouldn't surprise me if he subbed his card with the Portuguese at the start of the game.

He has Lozano's headliners card at RW, who has 99 pace, while he has the unstoppable Brazilian Ronaldo up front.

It really is a laughable team. We wouldn't be surprised if he was able to get another unbeaten weekend league again some time soon.

