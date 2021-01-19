Aston Villa are having a terrific season.

Dean Smith's side came ever so close to suffering relegation from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

But they produced a miraculous late escape to survive the drop.

Due to their struggles in 2019/20, they were one of the favourites to be relegated this season.

But they've proven the critics wrong so far.

Villa are currently positioned in 11th in the Premier League table, but they could move into the top four if they win their games in hand.

Despite their impressive season, the club are looking to be active in the transfer market.

It appears they are intent on getting a deal done with Marseille for Morgan Sanson.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming Villa were ready to table a bid for the Frenchman.

And now, according to the BBC, Villa are pressing ahead with plans to sign him.

They report that Villa have made an enquiry for the French midfielder.

The two sides are now in talks and a deal could progress in this month's transfer window.

And Villa could get him for a cut-price fee.

Marseille have dropped Sanson's value by £10m - from £25m to £15m - as they are prepared to sell to fund their own signings.

Andre Villas Boas sang the 26-year-old's praises last weekend and confirmed that Premier League clubs are after his signature.

"The transfer window is open. Sanson is a player who is highly rated," he said.

"He is a boy who interests English teams because of his characteristics and it is possible something could happen."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Sanson clearly has something about him.

The Frenchman has been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs in the past, including Arsenal, Spurs and Wolves.

Villas-Boas only has good things to say about him and he has Champions League pedigree, having made six appearances in the competition this season.

Given his CV, it's amazing that he's available for just £15m, which is a modest fee for someone of his talent.

Villa should look to try and conclude the deal as soon as possible, or they risk him moving to another club.

