Everton cool interest in Bournemouth star due to wage demands - The Verdict

Everton are cooling their interest in Bournemouth forward Josh King, according to The Sun.

The Norway international's contract is winding down at the Vitality Stadium and that has reportedly compelled a host of Premier League clubs to keep tabs on his situation.

However, the 29-year-old wants to be paid £120k per week by his next employers, which would make him the joint-highest earner at Goodison Park according to Spotrac.

Everton only see King as a squad option and have therefore slowed down their pursuit of the one-time Manchester United youngster.

But a plethora of other top flight sides, namely Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham, are still in the mix and could wait until the summer to sign the 6 foot 2 forward on a free transfer.

With plenty of demand for King's services and Everton's viable alternatives to Dominic Calvert-Lewin so sparse that midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson started up front in their last Premier League game, have Carlo Ancelotti's side made the right call in taking a step back?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Kobe Tong and Christy Malyan provide their verdicts below on Everton cooling their interest in King...

Kobe Tong

"Given his eye-watering wage demands, yes, Everton are right to back off - King would only be a good signing for the Toffees in a back-up capacity.

"Besides, according to Spotrac, such expensive personal terms would see him rank alongside Yerry Mina and Bernard as the club's highest-paid player, which seems wildly incongruous with the role he would likely play on Merseyside.

"Yes, King brings with him Premier League experience and is undoubtedly a very technically-able player, but not to an extent that would justify the economic hit on Everton's part.

"And lest we forget that we're talking about a Toffees side that have scored more goals than Manchester City in the league this season, so they haven't been shy of attacking threat with their current resources."

Jack Saville

"Everton shouldn't give up the fight for King's signature despite his lofty salary demands.

"The Bournemouth attacker possesses a level of versatility that makes him well suited to a number of roles in Ancelotti's front-line, and he offers an intriguing alternative to DCL at centre-forward.

"The England international's form has been one of the outstanding subplots of the season thus far, but his target man skill set may not always be the best option to unlock opposition in the Premier League.

"As a more deep-lying, creative option, King has the ability to become a huge weapon for Everton by giving the squad more variety in attack as they bid to upset the applecart in English football.

"And given how rapidly Calvert-Lewin's potency in front of goal has improved in the past twelve months, King could well be the next Ancelotti success story at Goodison Park."

Christy Malyan

"It's not the first time I've said this, nor will it be the last - for me, King's dangerously overrated.

"Just take a look at his track record in the Premier League. Despite Bournemouth being a largely goal-hungry side under Eddie Howe, King's only ever hit double digits in two Premier League campaigns, and during the second of those five out of twelve goals were from the penalty spot.

"King's always been more of a support striker than an out-and-out goalscorer, but do Everton really need that? Calvert-Lewin can hold up the ball really well, and Richarlison, Sigurdsson and James Rodriguez are all experts at finding those pockets between the front-line and the midfield.

"So I don't really see what he offers that they haven't already got, and to simply double down on what's already in the squad isn't worth £120k per week.

"Everton may as well give Cenk Tosun another crack until the end of the season and then bring in a new forward during the summer when, theoretically, there will be a lot more options available to them."

