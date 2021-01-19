Kevin De Bruyne provided the pass of the weekend to assist John Stones' opener for Manchester City during their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian playmaker's ominously intuitive ability to find his teammates in promising situations is one of the most devastating weapons in his extensive armoury, one that has dumbfounded and bewildered some of the best defenders in world football during his esteemed career.

On Sunday evening De Bruyne was up to his old tricks once again.

Having brought the ball down on the right hand side of the penalty area, there didn't appear to be too much by way of impending danger for the visitors.

But it's De Bruyne's capacity to create the illusion of relative safety before striking a decisive blow that puts him in the world-class bracket.

With almost no back lift to work with, the 29-year-old swiped the ball into the area with the outside of his boot and planted the ball perfectly onto Stones' head.

The resurgent England international gobbled up the chance with a well executed headed effort, which handed De Bruyne his 10th Premier League assist of the campaign.

But the assist was significant in terms of his all-time ranking amongst the division's most generous providers.

His nonchalant display of flawless technique was the 76th time he's provided an assist in England's top-flight, which makes him the joint-tenth highest assist provider in history along with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur icon Teddy Sherringham.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have delved into the Premier League archives and ranked the top 20 highest assist providers the division has ever seen in ascending order.

In a nostalgic trip down memory lane we remember some of the greatest playmakers to have graced the turf on English shores, while there are also some notable inclusions from players who continue to play at the top level.

Take a look at the ranking below...

20. Nolberto Solano (62)

The vast majority of Nolberto Solano's assists arrived at Newcastle United.

He also provided a handful during his spells with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

19. Christian Eriksen (62)

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham's playmaker-in-chief for the best part of six-and-a-half years, sneaks onto the list and could yet add to his tally if he opts to end his Inter Milan nightmare by returning to England.

18. Alan Shearer (64)

The Premier League's all-time leading goal scorer also managed to lay a few on for his teammates during his record-breaking career.

17. Matt Le Tissier (64)

Matt Le Tissier's place on this list goes some way to explaining why he's regarded as one of the best players in Southampton's history.

16. Gareth Barry (64)

When he wasn't mopping up in front of the back-four or building attacks from deep, Gareth Barry could often be found whipping tantalising balls into the box from the left channel and dead ball situations.

His creativity was one of the most underrated aspects of his game.

15. Darren Anderton (68)

One of the best players to pull on the Spurs shirt during the nineties racked up a significant number of assists from out wide.

14. Ashley Young (69)

The quality of Ashley Young's delivery has always been the outstanding feature of his game, and he utilised it to devastating effect with Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

13. Andy Cole (73)

It speaks to the quality of Andy Cole's all-round game that he rises above Shearer in this ranking.

The majority of his assists were provided during stints with Man United and Newcastle United.

12. Thierry Henry (74)

Mr Va Va Voom himself was an expert provider and goalscorer, providing plenty of genius moments of lock-picking during his stunning Arsenal career.

11. Teddy Sherringham (76)

The Spurs and Man United icon was one of the best foxes in the box that the Premier League has ever seen, and he was pretty handy at finding his teammates as well as finding the net.

10. Kevin De Bruyne (76)

Providing De Bruyne remains at Manchester City for a few more seasons, there's no doubt he'll continue to climb this list and break into the assist version of the Premier League 100-club.

9. David Beckham (80)

With one of the most iconic set-piece deliveries in football history, and a sensational ability to whip the ball in from the right-wing, David Beckham could have ranked much higher if he'd opted against a move to Real Madrid.

8. James Milner (85)

The highest ranked player on the list who is still plying his trade in the division, James Milner has consistently provided a mean delivery from out wide during spells with Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

7. Steven Gerrard (92)

Steven Gerrard will be remembered for his pile-driving efforts from distance and tendency to pop up with priceless goals in high-magnitude fixtures, but he was also pretty handy in laying on opportunities for his teammates.

6. David Silva (93)

El Mago, as he was affectionately known by Manchester City supporters, possessed an unrivalled eye for a through ball and combined that quality with his unplayable interpretation of space to become one of the greatest playmakers English football has ever seen.

5. Dennis Bergkamp (94)

Dennis Bergkamp's spontaneity and intuitive genius helped him to find space and passes where others could only see dead-ends, and he has been immortalised as one of the greatest playmaking forwards in history.

4. Frank Lampard (102)

Super Frank Lampard, like Gerrard, will be remembered for his relentless knack of finding the back of the net.

Like all great midfielders, though, he knew how to find his teammates in promising situations and climbs into the 100-club for both goals and assists.

3. Wayne Rooney (103)

Third on the podium is Wayne Rooney, a striker who could have played in central midfield such was the breadth of his range of passing and cunning eye for a key pass.

2. Cesc Fabregas (111)

During stints with both Arsenal and later Chelsea following his stint at Barcelona, Cesc Fabregas was a hub of playmaking prowess.

Arguably the closest thing fans of the Premier League ever got to seeing Xavi or Andres Iniesta.

1. Ryan Giggs (162)

You have to be pretty special to command a terrace chant to the tune of Joy Division's timeless anthem Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Ryan Giggs storms clear as the highest assist provider following a career underpinned by his ability to ghost past defenders and put chances on a plate for his teammates.

Whether he was cutting the ball back from the byline or crossing from near the touchline, Giggs possessed a sublime left foot and used it to lay on 162 goals during a storied career with Man United.

It will take a truly extraordinary and loyal player to come close to this record.

