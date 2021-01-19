Conor McGregor is set to net a guaranteed £2.2million ($3m) for his anticipated return to the Octagon on Saturday night, according to The Sun.

McGregor, who at the age of just 32 has already retired three times over, is now set to return against former featherweight rival Dustin Poirier – whom he knocked out six years ago at UFC 178.

Things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows for Poirier, however. If reports are anything to go by, his earnings for Saturday’s bout will fall way short of that of McGregor; with the Irishman’s guaranteed purse for the fight expected to be 20 times what the former interim lightweight champion will take home.

Poirier took home $150,000 (£110,714) for his last outing with Dan Hooker.

If we’re looking at both respective fighter’s last guaranteed purses, there is a clear gulf between the two.

McGregor:

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy - McGregor def. Cowboy via TKO (Round 1) - £2,364,000 ($3million at the time)

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor - Nurmagomedov def. McGregor via submission (Round 4) - £2,432,000 ($3million at the time)

UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor – Def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (Round 2) - £2,391,000 ($3million at the time)

Poirier:

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs Hooker - Poirier def. Hooker via unanimous decision (£110,714.25 ($150,000)

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier - Nurmagomedov def. Poirier via submission (Round 3) - £184,671 ($250,000)

UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier - Poirier def. Holloway via unanimous decision – £184,671 ($250,000)

Poirier, 32, recently revealed a new eight-fight deal had been struck with UFC, which will likely take him to the end of his career.

‘The Diamond’ might be knocking on Dana White's door asking for a pay rise, although this hasn’t been confirmed. According to reports, ‘The Diamond’ is set to take home in the region of $1million for his rematch with McGregor.

Both fighters are of equal age and look to put on a show, with a glamour fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov possibly in the pipeline for the winner.

