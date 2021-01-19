Unless you've been sleeping under a rock over the past year, you will be aware of the website 'Tiermaker.'

It's essentially a website when you can rank certain things, ranging from sport to TV to film to music.

One great feature of the website is the fact you can do a 'Community Ranking', which means everyone can get involved and help sort out a tier.

And that is what has been done to rank UFC fighters from 'GOAT Status' to 'Not A Fighter.'

It may come as no surprise that at the tail end of the list lies Pro Wrestler-turned-MMA fighter CM Punk. A great sports entertainer, however, the dude couldn’t quite hold his own inside the Octagon. He was subsequently placed lower than ‘Trash’.

Sifting through the categories, you may notice that the likes of Ronda Rousey, Alistair Overeem and Brock Lesnar have been placed in the ‘Overrated’ section – harsh some might say, but this is only opinion after-all.

Lesnar, a controversial figure both in the Octagon and the squared-circle, certainly lives up to his ‘beast’ moniker by sheer presence alone, however, seemingly hasn’t done enough to sit higher on the list.

Although not much can be read into this fan-made shortlist, because after all, everyone has their own opinion, you may be surprised to see the likes of Jorge Masvidal, the winner of the first ‘Bad Mother F****r’ championship belt after defeating a superb Nate Diaz, placed in only the 'Good' section.

Making ‘Legendary’ status, we have the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz to name a few; true icons of the sport – this cannot be debated, they have transcended the sport of MMA into the mainstream while firmly landing Dana White’s UFC into a different stratosphere.

The like of Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell, Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva have all made it to the top of the list, all brilliant fights and perhaps all warranted or, at least, suspected.

This has to be reiterated that this is only fan opinion and so most of these, if not all, are heavily debatable. But that's what makes sport great, we have have different opinions.

Do you agree with the shortlist, or would you be making altercations?

News Now - Sport News