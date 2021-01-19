Mesut Ozil's move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce is nearing completion.

Last week, news broke that Arsenal and the German had finally agreed to terminate his contract six months early.

Ozil will join Fenerbahce as a free agent and will sign a three-and-a-half year contract with the Istanbul-based side.

As expected, the deal will be nowhere near as lucrative as the one he was handed by Arsenal back at the start of 2018, which was famously worth £350,000-a-week.

His new contract will see him earn a base salary far, far less than that.

In fact, Spanish newspaper AS report that Ozil's new weekly wage will be £67,300, a huge £282,000-a-week pay cut.

However, the 32-year-old will still have the opportunity to further bolster his finances through various bonuses.

If Fenerbahce win the Turkish Super Lig, Ozil stands to earn £445,000. If they qualify for next season's Champions League, the German superstar will reportedly pocket £222,000.

Not bad, Mesut, but it's still a far cry from the money he was receiving at Arsenal, a deal that the north London outfit will regret for many years to come.

Back in 2019, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, the man in charge when Ozil signed the contract, tried to explain the thinking behind the club's decision.

"I feel that the length of the contract has nothing to do normally with the selection of the team," Wenger said, per The Independent. "But sometimes there are special cases.

"Most of the time now we think when we sign a player for five years we have a good player for five years.

"But that doesn't necessarily mean that they practise, they play their best. Because they might be in their comfort zone.

"He has a contract but the problem is that if you want to buy a player like him you have to spend £100million.

"And to maintain the value of the player, beyond the Ozil case, it is more about the way football is structured.

"To buy players of top, top quality you need £100m. So the decision you have to make is whether you re-sign the player, who costs us nothing, or do we have the money to buy a new player?"

News Now - Sport News