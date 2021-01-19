India's historic victory over Australia at The Gabba was nothing short of a cricketing fairytale.

Wracked with injuries and constantly under the pump against a vicious Australian seam attack, India's batsmen dug deep, showing incredible guts and grit to chase down a record score on the final day.

Australia's seamers roaring in on a cracked, fifth-day wicket is already a daunting enough prospect but, with Nathan Lyon dumping ball after ball into the foot marks, India's chase looked nigh on impossible.

When Rohit Sharma was removed early in the day, Australia would have been confident of skittling their visitors with time to spare.

However, Shubman Gill showed wisdom and guile beyond his years, while another Cheteshwar Pujara blockathon bluntly bludgeoned the life out of the Australian attack.

Ajinkya Rahane's flash-in-the-pan knock then injected a bit of impetus into the innings before Rishabh Pant well and truly stole the show.

His counter attack was devastating as he took it to the Australian bowlers.

Images of Ben Stokes' miraculous Headingly knock began to haunt the Aussies once again as Pant's relentless pursuit drew ever nearer to its glorious conclusion.

A barrage of chin music did little to knock him off course and, fittingly, it was Pant who would score the winning runs.

The Indian party flooded onto the field as the wicket-keeper batsmen toe ended a drive down the ground and to the fence to finish the 329-run chase with three wickets in hand.

For the Aussies, it was a similar 'what could have been' feeling but for Tim Paine in particular, it will be a difficult loss to swallow.

During the previous Test, Paine allowed his frustrations to boil over as the Indian's clung on for a hard-fought draw.

Speaking in the heat of the action, Paine warned star spinner Ravi Ashwin of a coming storm at Australia's cricketing fortress, The Gabba.

However, the Indians stormed the castle and Ashwin was quick to remind Paine, whose comments have aged like a fine wine, of his little sledge.

Top class trolling.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of Twitter joined in with Ashwin to mercilessly mock the Australian captain, who is not very well liked after his comments in Sydney.

Ultimately, the significance of the fall of the mythical Gabba's 32-year unbeaten stand is akin to a national disaster for Australia.

To be the captain responsible for that loss, is nothing short of a travesty.

When you then consider the fact that it was an Indian team bereft of some of their finest players who laid siege, then the defeat becomes all the more painful.

A series win in Australia is hard to come by at the best of times, but to do it at the Gabba, with a record chase on a fierce deck is a once in a lifetime story.

