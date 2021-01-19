UFC legend Nate Diaz has called Khabib Nurmagomedov a “p***y” following the Russian’s announcement that he could be interested in fighting one last time.

Khabib announced his decision to retire from the sport back in October following his victory against Justin Gaethje, but after meeting with Dana White last weekend, it seems that things could change.

The result at UFC 254 allowed him to retain his UFC Lightweight Championship, which he still holds today despite three months of inactivity.

That appears to be one of the factors driving a potential return, but the Russian has stated he will only fight if one of four lightweights competing at UFC 257 impresses him enough.

In response to the news, Diaz – who has 20 professional wins in the sport – tweeted: “Khabib (sic) is a p***y for real.”

Nice of him to spell The Eagle's name right as well... as can be seen below.

The headline event for UFC 257 sees Conor McGregor make his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier. The two men have fought before, with the Irishman emerging victorious via a first-round technical knockout back in 2014, but Poirier has since established himself as one of UFC’s leading lights.

Elsewhere, New Zealand’s Dan Hooker takes on Michael Chandler, whilst Matt Fravola and Ottman Azaitar face off in the final of the three lightweight bouts.

The main focus, however, will be on the McGregor vs Poirier fight, with the victor of that clash seemingly most likely to take on Khabib if the Russian does finalise a deal to return.

McGregor faced off against the 32-year-old back in 2018 - a fight which set a UFC record for most pay-per-view buys - with Khabib emerging victorious on the night.

McGregor believes he is the best opponent for Khabib – and is confident he could defeat him this time around.

Speaking to ESPN (via The Sun), McGregor stated: “I think he’s [Khabib] afraid to fight me.

“That’s for damn sure. And I don’t blame him. I know exactly what to face.

“I fought the best of him that night, he fought the worst of me on that night. He knows it, I know it, his team knows it.

“I’ve the answer to destroy that man. He can pull the wool over people’s eyes for only so long.”

