WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has laid into Ryback for his negative comments about pro-wrestling.

'The Big Guy' recently suggested that the sport is 'fake', responding to a tweet from WWE on FOX:

"Wrestling is fake, guys, and the Championships are props to market entertainers as 'Champions.'

"Nobody has actually ever won or lost a prop, as scripted physical entertainment is incapable of that. This tweet explains so much though on your TV deal with them."

Obviously, his comments went down badly with many fans and they even caught Henry's attention, who responded by firing back at Ryback.

"A lot of his peers look at him as difficult," Henry said during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

"A lot of his peers looked at him as dangerous. And yes, we talk about it on this show all the time.

"That [WWE] is a show, it's sports-entertainment. It is a reflection of sports. He don't use the term 'fake,' the championship is the championship.

"It's not a prop, and he's wrong. I've been a World Champion in three sports. And I consider pro wrestling one of those, but it was the politics that got me to the top.

"It was the fact that I'm a damn good entertainer because entertainment is in the name of the job description."

Henry then suggested that there's a lot of guys that would like to 'whoop Ryback's a**'.

"Every wrestler that sees your face should walk up to you and say, 'Hey, you're an a******,'" he continued.

I hope you know how to fight for real because you know and I know there's a lot of people that would whoop your a**.

"You owe the wrestling industry an apology. If you don't, I think that pro wrestlers all over the world should never give you respect."

You can hear Henry's full comments below:

That's quite a brilliant response to Ryback calling WWE 'fake'. We wouldn't want to be in The Big Guy's shoes right now.

