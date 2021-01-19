Every Premier League club has been there.

You enter the January transfer window knowing your squad is a couple of players short of where it needs to be, someone broadly fitting the desired criteria becomes available and suddenly you're slamming tens of millions of pounds down onto the negotiation table to get a deal done before the looming deadline.

At first, there isn't much cause for concern; everybody's all smiles at the public unveiling and the media's talking about a 'superstar arrival'.

But then a few games go by, and then a few weeks, and then a few months, and your new signing's most notable contributions have been a cameo goal in the FA Cup and missing a stoppage time sitter in a Premier League six-pointer.

Suddenly, it dawns on you - you've just spent the net worth of a small island nation on a complete dud who will be listed in "Premier League's greatest ever transfer flops" articles for decades to come.

Unfortunately for our proverbial "you", which really could be anyone from Arsenal to Wigan Athletic, GIVEMESPORT aren't able to offer much solace here, except for outlining the fact almost every club has been in those shoes at one time or another.

And to illustrate that point even further, we've put together a quiz looking at the most infamous January transfer flops in Premier League history. All you have to do is rack the corners of your memory and tell us how much each of them cost their unfortunate acquirers.

A little bit of housekeeping: this quiz only looks at permanent transfers, bases its answers on the figures reported at the time of the transfer by reputable organisations (such as national newspapers, Sky Sports and BBC Sport), and excludes future add-ons which may or may not have been triggered at a later date.

So, why not give it a go - and don't forget to share your score on social media to prove you're a much more knowledgeable Premier League expert than all of your friends!

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

