Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, his genius is often downplayed by football fans in the present day due to the fact he's had to play in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But when you look at the Paris Saint-Germain superstar's numbers, there's no way anyone can deny that he's up there with the very best the beautiful game has ever seen.

In his 419 games at club level with Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has scored 255 goals and provided 157 assists - essentially a goal contribution per game.

On the international stage, he boasts an even better record, with his 103 games for Brazil yielding 107 goal contributions (64 goals, 43 assists).

His stats are phenomenal, but as anyone who's spent a considerable amount of time watching Neymar weave his magic will know, his unquestionable brilliance is about far more than just numbers.

The Brazilian maestro is the most skilful player on the planet, someone who has left fans open-mouthed on hundreds of occasions with his array of flicks and tricks.

He was born to humiliate defenders, a statement that's been perfectly illustrated in a video named 'Neymar vs Everybody'. Unsurprisingly, the footage has gone viral on Twitter.

Neymar vs Everybody

If you can't appreciate Neymar's outrageous talent, then football really isn't the sport for you.

Of course, the Brazilian can be frustrating to watch at times due to his fondness of play-acting, but that really is a minor problem when compared with all the positives he offers.

After all, football is about entertainment and no one delights a crowd quite like Neymar. He's a unique talent that should be cherished by everyone, from casual fans to connoisseurs of the game.

"Neymar is an outlier, he has qualities at the level of Ronaldinho," the Brazilian's former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas said in an Instagram Live session last year, per Goal.

"He is a superstar that makes the difference when he wants."

