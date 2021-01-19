Fantasy Football: The best players and teams at the half-way stage of the season

Trusted for over 100 years, discover Trojan® Brand Condoms. With its unique shape for a more natural feel, try the Ecstasy™ condom range to experience something new. Available now on Amazon UK.

So far this unique Premier League season has been a joy to watch for football fans and players alike.

The same goes for Fantasy Football managers, where fans across the world have been developing the best teams possible to top their own mini-leagues.

So, as we transition into the second half of the season, GiveMeSport and Trojan® Brand Condoms have taken a look back at how the season so far has panned out by highlighting the players who have risen to the top as the best performers so far in 2020/21, including the players with the most clean sheets and, of course, the sharpest shooters...

Best Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa (£5.1m)



To begin with, we have the best goalkeeper in FPL so far – Emiliano Martinez. The Aston Villa keeper is the highest-scoring player in front of goal this season and has already kept eight clean sheets.

While Man City’s keeper, Ederson, has one more clean sheet than him, Martinez has produced some outstanding displays in goal and has seen his price rise by £0.6m since the start of the campaign.

Earning 10 FPL bonus points, saving one penalty and recording 52 saves, the 28-year-old has been vital to Villa’s success this year to earn a massive 83 points in between the sticks.



Best Defender: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool (£7.4m)

Fantasy football’s best and highest-scoring defender so far is Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson. The 26-year-old has been a vital attacking threat for the Reds, in a season where other Liverpool players haven’t produced as well as expected.

The Scotland international has produced five assists as a defender and kept six clean sheets already, recording 86 FPL points.

His crossing ability has proved to be his most important asset as he continues to create chances for the rest of his teammates. He has made the most crosses this season (168), has the most touches out of any Premier League player and has made the second-most passes, producing 1.9 key passes a game from the left-back position.

Best Midfielder: Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur (£9.7m)

In Jose Mourinho’s first full season in charge of Spurs, he has cemented one of the best duo’s in the Premier League - in Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane. They have already matched the record for the most goal combinations in a single season.

Son has been unstoppable so far, scoring 12 goals (joint second in the league) from only 34 shots and has produced six assists in 19 league games. Owned by a massive 57.6% of FPL managers, for £9.7m you are getting a midfielder for incredible value.

He averages 1.9 shots per game and makes 1.9 key passes, and quite often it results in a goal. Scoring double figures in FPL seven times this season already, Son has definitely been one of the most efficient players and pips the best midfielder title over the likes of Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne.



Best Forward: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur (£11.1m)



The best forward and Spurs’ other attacking machine is Harry Kane. He is the highest-scoring player in FPL right now and it is clear to see why.

Along with Son, Kane is the joint second-highest scorer in the league right now with 12 goals but is also leading the way in assists (11).

The England captain is also Tottenham’s main penalty taker and averages 3.8 shots per game. Recording 142 points and 26 bonus points already, Kane has been at the heart of every Spurs goal and definitely takes the mantle as the best forward in FPL so far this season.



Best Attacking Team: Liverpool

While you may feel that given the best midfielder and the best forward in FPL are both Tottenham players you would think that they would be the best attacking team. Together they have 41 goals and assists this season in only 18 league games.

However, it is Liverpool that have been the most attacking so far this season. The league’s highest scorers (37) have been a force going forward this season, highlighted when they beat Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park in December.

They have made the most passes (11,888), taken the most shots on target (105) and have made the most crosses (421) so far, evidence as to why they score the most goals.

Jurgen Klopp and his team also have the league’s top scorer, Mo Salah (13), within their ranks and although they have been out of form over the last few games they still manage to be the most attacking side.

Best Defensive Team: Manchester City

Down the other end of the pitch, the best defensive team has been Manchester City. Although in recent years you would establish City as an attacking side, it is their defensive performances that have put them out on top so far this year.

With John Stones and Ruben Dias forming a solid partnership in central defence, full-backs Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, and occasionally Oleksandr Zinchenko, have also been dominant figures at the back. Goalkeeper Ederson has produced some fine displays in between the sticks as well.

Man City have kept the most clean sheets in the league (9) and have conceded the least amount of goals (13), with five of them coming from Leicester. They have also only conceded twice in their last nine league games as they climbed up to second in the table last weekend.

Both Stones and Dias have been solid fantasy assets over the last 10 fixtures, adding goals to their tally as well. If it wasn’t for Pep Guardiola’s hobby of rotating players, City’s defenders would definitely be higher scorers in FPL.

Having won their last eight games, they have consistently produced exceptional defensive results and are most definitely the best defensive team so far this campaign.



