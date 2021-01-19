Goldberg will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

It will be his first match since WrestleMania 36 last April - and he's been thrust straight back into the main event.

That is what many fans dislike about his booking.

Some believe that he's simply stealing that opportunity - at a world title no less - from a younger, more deserving full-time WWE Superstar.

Of course, in recent years, Goldberg has been involved in four Universal Championship matches and he even held the belt for a period of time. So perhaps the criticism is fair.

But in truth, fans have been hating on Goldberg for many, many years, even going back to his days in WCW.

So where exactly did that attitude come from? Well, speaking recently, Eric Bischoff explained why some fans 'resent' Goldberg.

"I think it goes back to the beginning of Goldberg’s career. Bill Goldberg became a megastar almost overnight," the former WCW exec told SK Wrestling.

"As a result of that, Bill Goldberg was thrust into the limelight in main event matches with top-level talent, without really having the experience that would enable him to have longer, more dramatic types of matches that you would see out of a Sting, or a Chris Jericho, or any of the other top stars."

Bischoff went on to explain that some fans believe Goldberg is a wrestler with 'limited in-ring ability'.

"I think because of Goldberg’s limited experience in the very beginning and the fact that Bill didn’t really develop a much broader skill set in terms of his technical abilities in the ring, fans sometimes look at him as a limited star in terms of in-ring ability.

"I think there’s some resentment in the eyes of fans for that.

"They understand the character, how powerful the character is, but because of the limitations that he has in terms of what he can do in the ring, I think there’s a little bit of resentment or resistance to Bill Goldberg."

Yep, the Goldberg 'resentment' is nothing new. But if he beats McIntyre for the WWE title later this month, you can bet that hate from some fans will grow even stronger.

